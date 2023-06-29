Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 28,222.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.38.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.43 and a 200 day moving average of $204.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

