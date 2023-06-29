Mcdonald Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on C. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.35. 5,104,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,622,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

