McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in McDonald’s by 610.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in McDonald’s by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $292.18. 232,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $298.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

