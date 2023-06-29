McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Trimmed by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,932 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $291.74 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $298.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.86. The stock has a market cap of $213.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

