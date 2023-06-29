McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $450.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Argus from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MCK. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.83.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MCK opened at $415.34 on Thursday. McKesson has a twelve month low of $315.78 and a twelve month high of $419.33. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,837. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.