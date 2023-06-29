MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the May 31st total of 82,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDXH. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in MDxHealth in the first quarter valued at $545,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MDxHealth by 382.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 323,920 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MDxHealth in the first quarter valued at $1,386,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in MDxHealth in the first quarter valued at $1,620,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the first quarter worth about $1,873,000. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDXH. BTIG Research lowered their target price on MDxHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. William Blair began coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MDxHealth from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.
MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 million. MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 193.40% and a negative net margin of 104.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MDxHealth will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.
