MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the May 31st total of 82,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of MDxHealth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDXH. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in MDxHealth in the first quarter valued at $545,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MDxHealth by 382.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 323,920 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MDxHealth in the first quarter valued at $1,386,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in MDxHealth in the first quarter valued at $1,620,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the first quarter worth about $1,873,000. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDXH. BTIG Research lowered their target price on MDxHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. William Blair began coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MDxHealth from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

MDxHealth Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDXH opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MDxHealth has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 million. MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 193.40% and a negative net margin of 104.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MDxHealth will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

