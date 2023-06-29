Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Update

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Medicine Man Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Medicine Man Technologies stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. Medicine Man Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.

