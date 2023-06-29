Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Shares Up 0.1%

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 501 ($6.37) and last traded at GBX 501 ($6.37). 925,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,683,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500.50 ($6.36).

Mediclinic International Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,178.26 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 499.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 498.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About Mediclinic International

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

