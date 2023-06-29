Members Trust Co Has $616,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Members Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City State Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.40.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

