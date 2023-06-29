Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.37

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 124882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercer International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Mercer International from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Mercer International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Free Report ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.82). Mercer International had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Mercer International during the third quarter worth $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

