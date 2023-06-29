Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Short Interest Update

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the May 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Mesoblast Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MEOBF remained flat at $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $0.90.
About Mesoblast
