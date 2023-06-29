Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Boosted by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,162,085 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $285.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $731.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $289.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.