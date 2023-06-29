Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Lifted by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,685 shares of company stock worth $9,162,085 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

META stock opened at $285.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $731.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $289.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.