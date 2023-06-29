Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.4% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 10,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.3% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 6,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,253,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,685 shares of company stock worth $9,162,085. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $285.29 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $289.79. The company has a market capitalization of $731.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.