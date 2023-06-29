Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised Methanex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Methanex Stock Performance

MEOH opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Methanex has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Methanex will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Methanex by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 9.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Methanex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

