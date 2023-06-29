Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Sunday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Metrics Master Income Trust’s previous final dividend of $0.009.

Metrics Master Income Trust Price Performance

Metrics Master Income Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metrics Master Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metrics Master Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.