MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Update

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the May 31st total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,046 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $38,547.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,899,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,502.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 415,508 shares of company stock worth $1,311,506 in the last 90 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMU. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
