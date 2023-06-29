MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL) Short Interest Update

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,500 shares, a growth of 274.5% from the May 31st total of 237,500 shares. Currently, 16.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of MGO Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MGO Global stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.23% of MGO Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGO Global Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MGOL stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.66. 471,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,594. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54. MGO Global has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $16.61.

MGO Global Company Profile

MGO Global ( NASDAQ:MGOL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

