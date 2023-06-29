Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 87.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.
In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
