Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 87.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842,992. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.