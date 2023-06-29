Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,859 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $86.25. 1,018,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,847,625. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

