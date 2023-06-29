Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOMW) Short Interest Up 758.3% in June

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOMW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 758.3% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Micromobility.com Stock Performance
Shares of MCOMW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,984. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04. Micromobility.com has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.30.
Micromobility.com Company Profile
