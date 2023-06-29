Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,722,000 after buying an additional 4,101,975 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $173,483,000 after buying an additional 2,768,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded down $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $64.91. The stock had a trading volume of 28,040,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,623,061. The company has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.35.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.