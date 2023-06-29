Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 5th. New Street Research boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

MU opened at $67.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ASB Consultores LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.