Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.26–$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.1 %

Micron Technology stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.33. The company had a trading volume of 50,815,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,828,008. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.10.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

