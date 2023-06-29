Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stake Lessened by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $150.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $190.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

