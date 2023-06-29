Mineral Mountain Resources (CVE:MMV) Shares Up 21.1%

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (CVE:MMV – Free Report) shares shot up 21.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 112,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 78,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Mineral Mountain Resources Stock Up 21.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Mineral Mountain Resources

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in North America. It holds a 100% interest in the Standby gold project located in Black Hills of South Dakota, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

