Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 69.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NERV traded up $4.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. 53,239,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,625. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.02.

Insider Activity at Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.32. Research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $85,015.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Minerva Neurosciences news, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $91,449.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,415 shares of company stock worth $192,503. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

(Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.