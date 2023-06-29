MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,272 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1,213.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.82. 443,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,418. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

