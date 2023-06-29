MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,602 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHCV traded down $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $56.00. 1,794,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,390. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $66.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

