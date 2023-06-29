MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,962 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 259,240.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.03. 55,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $157.28 and a 12-month high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.17 and a 200-day moving average of $176.92.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

