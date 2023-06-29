MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

PXJ stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.86. 9,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,599. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $84.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies in the oil and gas services sector that are weighted in tiers. The index uses a multi-factor methodology to select holdings. PXJ was launched on Oct 26, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

