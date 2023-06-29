MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 97.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $363.60. 12,331,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,172,781. The company’s 50 day moving average is $343.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.42. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

