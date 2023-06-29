MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 81,100 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,100 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 2.8% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $112.51. 104,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,853. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $128.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.78.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.