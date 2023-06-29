Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Short Interest Update

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the May 31st total of 64,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Minim Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MINM stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.13. 8,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,835. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. Minim has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Minim alerts:

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Minim had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 68.94%. Research analysts expect that Minim will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Minim Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minim stock. B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Minim, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MINM Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,565,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. B. Riley Securities Inc. owned 3.37% of Minim at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Free Report)

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufacture, and sells and Internet access products in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.