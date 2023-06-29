Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.38.

MRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,901.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.40) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 910.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.