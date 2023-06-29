Mizuho Cuts Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $114.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ASH opened at $83.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average is $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Ashland has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $114.36.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.61 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ashland will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ashland by 403.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 545,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,998,000 after purchasing an additional 436,868 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter worth about $36,640,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ashland by 33.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after acquiring an additional 259,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Ashland by 229.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 355,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 247,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.