monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Down 3.5%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $165.82 and last traded at $166.72. Approximately 507,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 814,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.72.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 0.86.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 240.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 6,322.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

