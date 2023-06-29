Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $169.10 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000826 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,073,625,696 coins and its circulating supply is 669,418,138 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

