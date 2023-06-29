Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $165.02 million and $2.72 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00041694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00029974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013265 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,073,660,666 coins and its circulating supply is 669,478,970 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

