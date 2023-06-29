MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 359.0% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

MorphoSys Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MOR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.41. 143,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,615. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 222.19% and a negative net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MorphoSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.