Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1705 per share on Thursday, July 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Mr Price Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Mr Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of MRPLY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,181. Mr Price Group has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31.

Get Mr Price Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec cut Mr Price Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

About Mr Price Group

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Apparel, Home, Telecoms, and Financial Services. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and décor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mr Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.