MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MSM traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.28. 154,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,601. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $98.37.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

MSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 88,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.