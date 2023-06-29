MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Increased by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MSCI by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,296,000 after acquiring an additional 890,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MSCI by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after buying an additional 467,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 645.7% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,718,000 after buying an additional 279,588 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.50.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI traded up $5.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $468.32. The company had a trading volume of 120,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,425. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.93. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.00 and a 12-month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

