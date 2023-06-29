M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives $160.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $121.60 on Friday. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

