Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mulberry Group Price Performance

LON:MUL opened at GBX 231 ($2.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 250.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 235.33. The stock has a market cap of £138.78 million, a PE ratio of 1,533.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. Mulberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 190 ($2.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 330 ($4.20).

Get Mulberry Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.50) price target on shares of Mulberry Group in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Mulberry Group Company Profile

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.