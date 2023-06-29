My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $0.0337

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 29th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $990,984.27 and approximately $427,546.46 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002864 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000472 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012111 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars.

