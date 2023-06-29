Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 429.3% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Myomo in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Myomo Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN MYO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,137. Myomo has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myomo

Myomo ( NYSEAMERICAN:MYO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 69.71% and a negative return on equity of 123.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myomo will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Myomo by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Myomo by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myomo by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 24.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

