Nano (XNO) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $90.72 million and $992,135.54 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,678.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.51 or 0.00278732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.26 or 0.00792933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00539290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00059959 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.