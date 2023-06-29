National Bank Financial Cuts Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$11.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.31% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AAV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.97.
Advantage Energy Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of TSE:AAV traded up C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 478,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,679. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$6.79 and a one year high of C$12.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.16.
Advantage Energy Company Profile
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.
