National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $291.30 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 49.30%. National Beverage's revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

National Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of National Beverage stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $48.19. 159,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.00. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage

National Beverage Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in National Beverage by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in National Beverage by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

