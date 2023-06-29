National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.30 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 49.30%. National Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.
Shares of National Beverage stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $48.19. 159,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.00. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40.
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
